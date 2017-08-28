Carlton murder: Murder charge after body found in flat

Image caption The man was pronounced dead at a property in Walton Court

A man has been charged on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a flat in Nottingham.

The 58-year-old victim was pronounced dead in Walton Court, Carlton, in the early hours of Saturday, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Steven Wooley, 31, of Manvers Court, Nottingham, is due to appear in court later.

A second man, 33, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released without charge.

Officers said there was no risk of harm to the wider community and are appealing for witnesses.