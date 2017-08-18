Man charged with kidnapping child in Nottingham

Image copyright Google Image caption The family were in St Peter's Gate, a main shopping street in Nottingham, at the time

A man has been charged with kidnap after a child was taken from her family in Nottingham.

It is alleged the 36-year-old approached the child in St Peter's Gate in the city centre on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with assault, indecent exposure and breach of a court order requirement.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

Officers had earlier thanked the public for assisting at the scene until officers arrived.