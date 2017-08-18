Nottingham

Newark man charged with murder over woman's death

Mill Gate, Newark Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was found at an address on Mill Gate

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a woman in a Nottinghamshire town.

The victim, who has not been named but is reported to be in her 60s, was found at an address in Mill Gate, Newark, on Wednesday.

A 65-year-old man will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later, police have confirmed.

Neighbours have spoken of their shock and floral tributes have been left at the scene.

