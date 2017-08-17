Poor hygiene dental nurse Sally Hague suspended indefinitely

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dental nurse Sally Hague did not change gloves between patients

A dental nurse whose boss sparked the "biggest NHS patient recall in history" has been suspended indefinitely.

Sally Hague was suspended from Daybrook Dental Practice in 2015 after being recorded not washing her hands or changing gloves between patients.

She worked with Desmond D'Mello, who was struck off after being secretly filmed breaking hygiene rules.

A General Dental Council (GDC) panel on Tuesday heard Mrs Hague's failings were "serious and significant".

Its report said it had seen "no evidence" she had sought training to rectify the hygiene issues and had received an email from her saying she did not wish to continue as a dental nurse.

The committee said an indefinite suspension was "appropriate and proportionate".

'Risk to public'

Following an investigation Mrs Hague admitted 20 charges, which included not washing her hands between procedures, failing to change gloves between patients and re-using non-sterile apparatus.

She was suspended for 12 months in 2015, which was extended for a further year in 2016 after a committee decided the misconduct "was remediable, but had not been remedied".

Image copyright From Facebook Image caption Sally Hague had worked as a dental nurse for 21 years in the same practice

The professional conduct committee heard on Tuesday the failings made by Mrs Hague - who did not attend the hearings - "could have had wide-ranging consequences for patient safety".

It said: "The committee had no evidence before it of any steps taken by Mrs Hague to address the failings identified.

"Further, it had no evidence to demonstrate that Mrs Hague may have developed any insight. It could not be satisfied that she now understands the severity of the failings in this case.

"It noted that Mrs Hague had been given multiple opportunities to address the failings identified, which she has not. The committee concluded that given the persistent lack of engagement and lack of remediation and insight, there remains a risk to the public."

Image caption More than 4,500 patients from Desmond D'Mello's practice in Daybrook were screened for blood-borne viruses

A total of 55 allegations of malpractice against Mr D'Mello were proven in August 2016.

Footage of his actions prompted the recall of some 22,000 patients, 4,500 of whom were tested for blood-borne viruses.