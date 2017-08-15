Antonio Reyes-Minana jailed for infecting men with HIV

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Antonio Reyes-Minana was charged in October 2015

A 25-year-old man who deliberately infected two other men with HIV has been jailed for seven years.

Antonio Reyes-Minana knew he was HIV positive when he had unprotected sex with the men separately in 2008 and 2012, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Test results showed that the same virus was present in both victims and Reyes-Minana, from Nottingham.

Reyes-Minana, who denied the charges, was found guilty of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

'Taken responsibility'

The jury was told he had denied he was HIV positive.

The victims found out during routine screening in 2012 and it was reported to police.

Further results indicated that the victims were likely to have been infected during the time period that they were acquainted with Reyes-Minana, of Coppice Road, Arnold.

Det Sgt Andrew Hall: "They gave evidence during the trial as Reyes-Minana had maintained his innocence, but can at least find some comfort in knowing that their offender now has to take responsibility for what he's done."

Reyes-Minana was charged in October 2015 in relation to the deliberate transmission of HIV.

Det Sgt Hall said it had taken a long time to bring the case to court but he was "pleased with the result".

He hoped to raise awareness of the issue and the importance of disclosing such medical conditions.