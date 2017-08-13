Black Mamba warning after man dies in Nottingham

From the section

A man has died after taking the illegal psychoactive drug known as Black Mamba, police said.

Officers were called at 19:40 BST on Saturday to an address on London Road, Nottingham.

A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead, while a man, 39, was taken to hospital in a non life-threatening condition.

Nottinghamshire Police said: "Initial investigations indicate the men had been taking the synthetic cannabinoid drug."

Police warned people of the dangers of Black Mamba, which leaves people in a zombie-like state.

Forensic examinations were still being carried out, the force added.