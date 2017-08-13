Nottinghamshire driver robbed after stopping to help man
- 13 August 2017
A woman who spotted a man lying in the road was assaulted and had her car stolen when she stopped to call an ambulance, police said.
She was driving at about 00:20 BST on Friday on the A614 in the Ollerton area of Nottinghamshire.
Police said she saw a man lying in the road but was attacked and robbed when she stopped to help.
Two men, both aged 26, were arrested earlier and remain in police custody.