Nottinghamshire driver robbed after stopping to help man

A614 Ollerton, Nottinghamshire Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was driving on the A614 in the Ollerton area when she had her car stolen

A woman who spotted a man lying in the road was assaulted and had her car stolen when she stopped to call an ambulance, police said.

She was driving at about 00:20 BST on Friday on the A614 in the Ollerton area of Nottinghamshire.

Police said she saw a man lying in the road but was attacked and robbed when she stopped to help.

Two men, both aged 26, were arrested earlier and remain in police custody.

