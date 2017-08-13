Nottinghamshire driver robbed after stopping to help man

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was driving on the A614 in the Ollerton area when she had her car stolen

A woman who spotted a man lying in the road was assaulted and had her car stolen when she stopped to call an ambulance, police said.

She was driving at about 00:20 BST on Friday on the A614 in the Ollerton area of Nottinghamshire.

Police said she saw a man lying in the road but was attacked and robbed when she stopped to help.

Two men, both aged 26, were arrested earlier and remain in police custody.