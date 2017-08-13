Nottingham tournament remembers footballer Brahima Ceesay

Image caption Brahima Ceesay suffered from a heart condition

A tournament has been held to raise money for the family of a "vibrant and talented" footballer who died suddenly from a heart attack aged 17.

Brahima Ceesay, from Sneinton, Nottingham, who played for Carlton Town U18s, died last weekend.

Organiser Ben Rosser said the cash collected from the event, held at the Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham, would help towards funeral costs.

Manager John Kilcullen said Brahima "will always live on in our hearts".

Image caption Ben Rosser is the founder of The Pythian Club, which aims to support young people in Nottinghamshire

Mr Rosser, founder of The Pythian Club in Basford, said the tournament was dedicated to the memory of Brahima, who was due to play in the original competition.

"Brahima was a young vibrant man and used to get involved in our sessions amazingly," he said.

"We are really proud of him... he was fantastic."

The organiser added that about 500 adults and youngsters attended the free one-day event on Saturday.

Abdou Cole, Brahima's friend, said: "It's been a hard week, I'm not going to lie.

"We used to go football together and do lots of things together, but now he's not here to message or call."

Image caption Brahima, who played for Carlton Town U18s, died from a heart attack

Brahima, who had a heart condition, joined Carlton Town FC three seasons ago and was also involved in the football club's academy.

Mr Kilcullen said everyone at the club was "devastated, shocked and hurt" by his death.

"From my point as his manager and being a friend, it's a tragedy to lose someone like Brahima," he said.

The club said: "Brahima became a loveable lad with his positive attitude, bright smile and his silky skills, which made him a valuable member of the team."

It added that a memorial game will be held at the club's stadium at 14:00 BST on 24 September at Stoke Lane, in Gedling, Nottingham, to raise more money.