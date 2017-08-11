Wilko opens redundancy talks with nearly 4,000 staff

Image copyright Google Image caption Wilko has more than 400 stores across the UK, including this one in Oakham

High-street retailer Wilko has begun a redundancy consultation with nearly 4,000 staff members as it reorganises its business.

Up to 1,000 senior supervisor roles and a "significant amount" of customer service posts will be created under the plans, the firm said.

The chain, whose headquarters is in Worksop, saw pre-tax profits fall 80% to £5.1m, in the year up to 28 January.

The GMB trade union is also being consulted over the changes.

The firm, which sells homeware and household goods, has more than 400 stores across the UK.

'Not positive results'

Retail director Anthony Houghton said the changes would help it "stay relevant" to customers.

He added like-for-like sales had increased "despite the challenging retail landscape", but said this was "not translating into positive results".

Wilko's move comes in the wake of other retailers also reviewing their practices.

Earlier this year, Tesco said it would cut 1,200 jobs at its headquarters, with 1,000 jobs also believed to be at risk at fellow supermarket giants Asda and Sainsbury's.