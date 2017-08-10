Murder arrest after Carlton Cemetery body exhumation

Image copyright Google Image caption Jennifer Blackwell's body was exhumed from Carlton Cemetery in the early hours of Thursday

The body of a 43-year-old woman who died more than three months ago has been exhumed because police now believe she was murdered.

Officers believed Jennifer Blackwell's death on 28 April to be "non-suspicious" and she was buried in June.

Her body was exhumed from Carlton Cemetery, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Thursday after Nottinghamshire Police received new information.

A 38-year-old man, who was "known to her", was arrested shortly afterwards.

Image caption Det Supt Rob Griffin said the man arrested on suspicion of Jennifer Blackwell's murder was "known to her"

Det Supt Rob Griffin said: "Jennifer's family have been, and will be kept updated and supported throughout this extremely distressing time and have requested privacy as I'm sure you can understand.

"They are very supportive of the work we are doing and we are accommodating their wishes as part of the very sensitive task at hand."

Updates on this story and more East Midlands news

Ms Blackwell died in the Netherfield area of Nottinghamshire but police have not given any more details about the circumstances.

A post-mortem examination of her body is being carried out.

Police said their investigation to establish the cause of Ms Blackwell's death began "following a review, in consultation with HM Coroner and a family".