Drowned Nottingham boy was saving friend, says coroner

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Owen Jenkins died while trying to rescue a friend from a weir

A 12-year-old boy who died in a Nottinghamshire river went into the water to rescue a friend, a coroner has heard.

Owen Jenkins' body was found in the River Trent, near Beeston Marina and Beeston Weir, following a four-hour search on 10 July.

The inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned at Nottingham's Council House.

The coroner described the weir where Owen died as "highly dangerous".

Coroner Mairin Casey said: "They had been playing at the weir and one of their number got into difficulty.

"It does appear that Owen went into the water to help one of these children who had got into difficulty and then subsequently he got into difficulty.

"This weir is highly dangerous and would seem to be a regular haunt for local children. The children run across the weir wall which is very slippery on one side."

Image caption The weir where Owen Jenkins drowned on the River Trent is near Beeston Marina

The inquest heard Owen was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was identified at the Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, by his parents Nicola and Gary Jenkins.

Ms Casey said Owen's death as "tragic" and said it was a "very sad case."

A full safety investigation was taking place, she added.

The inquest has been adjourned until 9 January.

On 23 July, hundreds of bikers took part in a ride to the weir as part of a tribute to the schoolboy, from Beeston.

Owen's funeral took place at Bramcote Crematorium on 5 August.