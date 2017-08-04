Smugglers jailed over ferry cocaine haul

Image copyright Police handout Image caption The couple were caught when officers found cocaine hidden in a compartment of Kimberley Brown's suitcase

A man who had his girlfriend carry a suitcase containing 2kg of cocaine on to a ferry from France to England has been jailed for 10 years.

Garvey Barnes, 36, of Mansfield Road, Nottingham, was waiting for Kimberley Brown when she arrived in Dover in November 2015, but was arrested before they could meet up.

Brown, 27, of Walters Row, Dudley, West Midlands, was jailed for four years.

The pair were convicted after a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Border Force found the cocaine hidden in a secret compartment. The drugs had an estimated street value of £240,000

Image copyright Police handout Image caption The suitcase was seized at Dover ferry terminal with 2kg of cocaine hidden inside

Using mobile phone evidence, the prosecution showed the pair were in contact before, during and after the ferry trip.

They were both found guilty of being concerned in the importation of class A drugs.

Barnes had previous convictions for armed robbery and cannabis cultivation.

Richard Bowen, from the NCA, said: "No doubt Garvey Barnes stood to make significant financial gain from this drugs run, but it seems he was happy to let his partner take all the risks."