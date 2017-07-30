Road in Warsop renamed Robert Bye Way after VC-winning soldier

Image copyright RCT council Image caption Sgt Robert Bye was serving with the Welsh Guards when he won his medal

A road has been renamed after a Victoria Cross-winning soldier - but the sign does not mention his medal.

Sgt Robert Bye won the award for storming a series of German strong points at the start of the battle of Passchendaele, 100 years ago.

He moved to Warsop in Nottinghamshire and its inner relief road will become Robert Bye Way in his honour.

Organisers said the sign would not carry the letters "VC" to reflect his modesty about his wartime exploits.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ceremonies are being held to mark the centenary of Passchendaele, fought near Ypres in Belgium

Mr Bye, who was born in Pontypridd and served with the Welsh Guards, was awarded the Victoria Cross for his actions at the Yser canal on 31 July 1917 - the first day of the three-month battle.

His company came under machine-gun fire from a heavily fortified system of blockhouses.

He single-handedly destroyed one blockhouse and led men to take several more, capturing 70 enemy soldiers.

Mr Bye came to live in Warsop in 1925 with his wife Mabel. They had two sons and two daughters.

Project co-ordinator Adrian Hardy said Mr Bye's surviving daughter Mary Moody described him as a modest man who hardy ever spoke about his VC - the highest award available to the British and Commonwealth armed forces for gallantry in action with the enemy.

"But we felt it was right that he should be remembered in the town he made his home," Mr Hardy said.

"He was a big part of the community; he was a special constable and helped the British Legion."

Mr Bye was also awarded the Legion d'Honneur by the French government.

There will be dedication event on Sunday and a plaque is planned for Warsop parish church.

Mr Bye, who worked at Warsop and Welbeck collieries, died in 1962.