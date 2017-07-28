Beeston child abduction attempt: Man, 36, charged

Image copyright Emma Heard Image caption Police confirmed the suspect was detained after a lengthy search

A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a child following a huge police operation in a town in Nottinghamshire.

Mikolaj Zawilinski, 36, of Farfield Avenue, Beeston, was also charged with sexual assault on a child under 13.

Officers were deployed after a man was spotted acting suspiciously in Central Avenue, Beeston, on Wednesday.

Mr Zawilinski has been remanded in custody and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

The 36-year-old has also been charged with trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Police said about 15 officers with cars and vans were deployed to locate a man following a number of calls at about 16:30 BST on Wednesday.