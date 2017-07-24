Junior Fuller murder: Dwayne Johnson guilty of 'party' stabbing

From the section

Image caption Junior Fuller died after being found with stab wounds to his chest in Mill View Close, Sneinton

A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering a man at a party held to honour another stabbing victim who died a day earlier.

Dwayne Johnson stabbed Junior Fuller, 38, at the party in Sneinton, Nottingham, on 11 December. He was found guilty at Leicester Crown Court.

At a separate trial at Nottingham Crown Court, Ben Richardson, 19, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Martin Maughan, 27.

Mr Fuller and Mr Maughan were friends.

Mr Fuller died after being stabbed in Mill View Close where he was holding a party for Mr Maughan.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Ben Richardson admitted stabbing Martin Maughan to death at a property on West Walk in Sneinton

He was stabbed a day earlier at a property in nearby West Walk.

Although Mr Fuller and Mr Maughan were believed to be friends, the two stabbings were not directly linked, police said at the time of the killings.

Richardson of Main Road, Gedling, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the start of his trial.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 17 October.

Johnson will be sentenced on 25 July.