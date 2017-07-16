Bestwood death prompts police investigation
- 16 July 2017
- From the section Nottingham
An investigation has begun after a man was found dead at a property on a Nottingham estate.
Nicholas Powell, 51, was discovered at an address in Belconnen Road, Bestwood, at about 19:50 BST, on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire Police are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which they describe as being "unclear".
Detectives have encouraged anyone who might have seen Mr Powell prior to Thursday to come forward.