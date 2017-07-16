Robin Hood overwhelmed by Maid Marian charity fund

Image caption Maid Marian Sally Pollard was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015

Nottingham's official Robin Hood said he had been overwhelmed by donations for Maid Marian - his wife who died of breast cancer.

Sally Pollard, 39, who had played the role for more than 12 years, died at their home on 16 June.

Tim Pollard, 53, said his wife was "absolutely brilliant".

About £6,000 has been raised which will go to the charities that helped her stay at home in her final months, he said.

Image copyright Tim Pollard Image caption Sally Pollard was Nottingham's official Maid Marian for more than 12 years

Dr Pollard was a genetics scientist and lecturer at the University of Nottingham.

Mr Pollard has played Robin Hood for more than two decades.

The couple fell in love while playing the famous duo and married last September. They have a daughter, Scarlett, aged three.

Mr Pollard, who is employed by the city council to appear as Robin Hood at special events, said: "Sally was absolutely brilliant, not just as a Maid Marian, which she loved doing, being part of the Robin Hood legend and representing the city, but she was a great scientist, teacher, working at the university and helping others.

"Some of her research is ongoing and that's a great legacy for her."

Following his wife's death he decided to raise some money for the charities that had helped her.

He said: "We thought we might get a couple of hundred pounds, but the goodwill Sally has engendered means we've raised well over £6,000."

Sally Pollard's funeral took place on Friday.