Beeston Marina: Body found in search for river fall boy

Image caption Dozens of firefighters and police officers were called to Beeston Marina

A body has been found by police searching for 12-year-old Owen Jenkins who fell into the water at a marina.

The emergency services were called to Beeston Marina in Nottinghamshire at 18:00 BST following reports the boy had gone into the River Trent off Riverside Road.

Police said that a body was found in the water at about 22:00.

The Nottinghamshire force said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with the family during this time."