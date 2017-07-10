Beeston Marina: Body found in search for river fall boy
A body has been found by police searching for 12-year-old Owen Jenkins who fell into the water at a marina.
The emergency services were called to Beeston Marina in Nottinghamshire at 18:00 BST following reports the boy had gone into the River Trent off Riverside Road.
Police said that a body was found in the water at about 22:00.
The Nottinghamshire force said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with the family during this time."