Paul O'Neill used webcams to direct child abuse in Philippines

A former teacher has admitted paying men to abuse children as young as four in the Philippines while he directed and watched from elsewhere online.

Paul O'Neill, 57, from Nottinghamshire, preyed on poverty-stricken families, paying £6,000 to people who procured children to be abused.

He admitted three counts of rape and a further 27 sexual offences at Nottingham Crown Court.

The CPS said the virtual rape case was thought to be the first of its kind.

He is due to be sentenced later.

The court heard that O'Neill used chatlogs to instruct adult abusers in the Philippines.

The married father paid thousands of pounds over several years to arrange abuse to satisfy his "fetishes" with child abuse, virginity and incest, the court heard.

Ordered abuse

Prosecutor James Varley told the court: "Mr O'Neill, a retired teacher, a bastion of the local church community and a Sunday school teacher, appeared to be a wholesome married father of two.

"In fact, he had a dark side to him which he kept concealed - he was obsessed with the sexual exploitation of pre-pubescent girls ... and enjoyed the sexual abuse and degradation of young girls."

O'Neill, of Wroxham Drive, Wollaton Vale, enjoyed the financial imbalance between him and his victims, who were girls aged between four and 15. Some were from families desperate for cash for medicine and hospital bills, the court heard.

On one occasion, he offered to double his payment if the victim was aged just five.

O'Neill, who retired from teaching in August, ordered the abuse in advance, giving specific instructions about what he wanted to see, the length of "shows" and how old victims should be.