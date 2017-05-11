Missing Blake and Bella search goes on as £1,000 reward offered

Image copyright Natalie Haywood Image caption Bella and Blake's owner said the pair were "inseparable"

The owner of a missing orphaned lamb and her sheepdog "best friend" has been "overwhelmed" by offers of help in her search for the pair.

Bella, a spring lamb, and Blake, a one-year-old Border Collie, disappeared from a garden in Perlethorpe, Nottinghamshire, on Monday.

On Wednesday, tracker dogs picked up a scent in nearby woodland, and a footprint and droppings believed to be Bella's were also found.

The search is due to resume later.

It is thought Bella and Blake either escaped from the garden or were stolen.

Updates on this story and more from the East Midlands

Owner Natalie Haywood said their disappearance was a "massive shock" and is desperate for their safe return.

Image copyright Natalie Haywood Image caption Dog wardens are out looking for Bella, who needs to be bottle fed regularly

She said the search dogs will be taken out again later to "pick up where they left off".

The family live near Clumber Park, which the pair might have entered after leaving the garden.

The disappearance of the two animals, which Ms Haywood said were "inseparable", led to a £1,000 reward being offered by ITV presenter Philip Schofield.

Hundreds of people have joined a Facebook group set up to find the pets and many have also joined the searches.

Ms Haywood said she was "in shock" at the level of support.

Five-week-old Bella, who was being bottle fed, was given to the family by a farmer neighbour more than a week ago and was paired with Blake after the loss of her mother.

Image copyright Natalie Haywood Image caption Blake is microchipped, his owner said.

Ms Haywood, who said she has lost sleep over the missing animals, fears there is a chance they might have been stolen.

"Bring them home, they're family pets, they're happy here."

Newark and Sherwood District Council, which has been looking into the disappearance, believe the pair might have escaped.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the authority's dog warden service.