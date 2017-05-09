Sheepdog Blake and orphaned lamb Bella missing together

Image copyright Natalie Haywood Image caption Bella and Blake's owner said the pair were "inseparable"

An orphaned lamb and her sheepdog "best friend" have gone missing together.

Bella and canine companion Blake disappeared from their owner Natalie Haywood's garden on Monday.

The spring lamb, who is still being bottle fed, was paired with the one-year-old Border Collie after the loss of her mother.

Newark and Sherwood District Council, which is looking into the disappearance, said the pair might have escaped.

But Ms Haywood, of Perelthorpe, near Sherwood Forest, said she fears they may have been stolen.

Image copyright Natalie Haywood Image caption Dog wardens are out looking for Bella, who needs to be bottle fed regularly

She said five-week-old Bella was given to her by a farmer neighbour a week ago.

"They are the best of friends, she follows him around everywhere," she said.

Ms Haywood said she had gone out leaving the animals secured in the garden but when she returned the gate was wide open and the pals were gone.

The home borders 3,800-acre Clumber Park which the pair might have entered.

A council spokesman said: "We think they may have escaped, but we can't rule anything out.

"The lamb is bottle-fed and needs a regular feed. If you have any information please contact our dog warden service."