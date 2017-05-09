Teenager jailed over Nottingham car ambush knife killing
A teenager has been jailed for seven years for his part in the killing of a man who was ambushed in a car.
Hamza Omar Adam, 18, formerly of Berridge Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 21-year-old Aqib Mazhar on 1 June 2016.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Mr Mazhar's car was surrounded by three vehicles and then attacked by a group of men with weapons in Nottingham.
He was fatally stabbed inside the car and died at the side of the road.
Forensic evidence linked Adam to a co-ordinated and planned attack on Mr Mazhar, Nottinghamshire Police said.
In December last year, another four men were also convicted after admitting Mr Mazhar's manslaughter.
Mr Mazhar died from a single stab wound in hospital.
The four men who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in December were:
- Mohamud Alasow, 18, of Hamilton Road, Nottingham, jailed for 10 years and six months
- Junaid Farrukh, 21, of Heathermead Close, Oakwood, Derby, jailed for nine years and 11 months
- Mohammed Qasim, 24, of Staindale Drive, Aspley, also jailed for nine years and 11 months
- Qamran Ahmed, 21, also of Staindale Drive, jailed for seven years
It is believed another person, who is still on the run, carried out the fatal stabbing.
Speaking after the sentencing on Monday, Det Ch Insp Rob Severn said: "The investigation is continuing to identify any outstanding offenders involved in this incident."