Escaped stags cause 'chaos' on Nottingham road

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The stags were herded into a garden and the police put up a temporary fence around them

Two stags escaped from a park and caused "chaos" on a busy dual carriageway.

The red deer, from Wollaton Park in Nottingham, were spotted on a roundabout near the Queen's Medical Centre at about 09:00 BST.

The animals had got out through a vandalised fence and were later herded into a front garden by a passing ambulance crew.

The RSPCA said it was lucky they were unharmed and there were no accidents.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The deer were sedated and taken back to Wollaton Park

The stags were sedated and placed into a horse trailer and are now recovering back at Wollaton Park.

Simon Parker, RSPCA chief inspector for Nottinghamshire, said: "This could have ended tragically as they were running out on the road and it is very lucky that no accident was caused as a result of this.

"To ensure this doesn't happen again, we urge visitors to Wollaton Park and other parks with deer, to ensure all gates are closed and that any vandalised fences are reported immediately."