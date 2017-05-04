Man admits 1992 Nottingham bus stop kidnap and rape

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Christopher Scott was caught last year when his DNA was taken in relation to a separate matter

A man has admitted the kidnap and rape of an 18-year-old university student 25 years ago.

Christopher Scott, 64, had pleaded not guilty when he was charged last August.

The woman was dragged from a Nottingham bus stop, leading to a high-profile investigation and the case featured on the BBC's Crimewatch in 2008.

Scott from Billesdon Drive, Heathfield, Nottingham, admitted the charges at Nottingham Crown Court, on the first day of his trial.

Mrs Justice Carr adjourned sentencing until 26 May.

DNA samples were taken at the time but no match was found until Scott was tested last year in relation to a separate matter.