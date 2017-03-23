Teacher Christopher Metcalfe 'raped girl in front room'

Image caption One victim alleges Christopher Metcalfe said he would "get her" if she talked

A retired teacher accused of sex offences against three girls in the 1970s and 80s has gone on trial.

Christopher Metcalfe, 70, from Blidworth, Nottinghamshire, was a rural studies teacher at a former children's home at Skegby Hall, near Mansfield.

Derby Crown Court was told he raped a girl aged 15 or 16 in his front room at his home in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

Mr Metcalfe denies five separate sex offences. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

The jury was told as a newly qualified teacher in the late 1970s, he sexually touched a nine-year-old girl during "story-time" and again after a swimming lesson.

She said it felt "painful" and "uncomfortable".

Mr Metcalfe is also charged with indecently assaulting another girl at around the same time, when she was aged nine or 10.

The third girl, who was in care at Skegby Hall in the 1980s, said after he raped her in his front room he said he would "get her" if she told anyone.

Prosecuting, Sarah Knight said: "Christopher Metcalfe took advantage of his position of trust and authority.

"The women hadn't colluded, they don't know each other, and their complaints are quite separate."

She described them as "courageous".

The trial continues.