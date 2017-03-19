Man dies taking part in 5k run in a Nottingham park

A man has died after taking part in a 5km run in a park in Nottingham.

The 43-year-old collapsed on Saturday morning during the weekly Forest Rec Park Run in Forest Recreation Ground.

Fellow runner James Herbert, 33, said the man had been running 30 metres in front of him when he fell to the ground.

Mr Herbert and two other runners tried to save the man but he was pronounced dead at 10:30 GMT at Queen's Medical Centre.

"We'd just got to the top of the hill and he, all of a sudden, fell flat on his face," Mr Herbert said.

"Myself and two other runners - they were both doctors - ran over to him, flipped him over and started doing chest compressions."

Nottinghamshire Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a report would be submitted to the coroner.