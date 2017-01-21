Nottingham

Lego wonders: World-famous sites rebuilt

Famous landmarks from around the world have been built out of Lego for a new exhibition.

Stonehenge, the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls and the Great Barrier Reef are among 70 well-known sites made with the toy bricks.

Professional Lego builder Warren Elsmore is behind Brick Wonders, on show at Nottinghamshire's Harley Gallery for the next three months.

He said each of his creations took several months to complete.

Image caption The exhibition features man-made and natural landmarks, such as Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Mr Elsmore sources some of the more obscure Lego pieces needed for his creations from online sellers.

His previous exhibition at the Harley Gallery featuring Lego versions of famous buildings was visited by more than 80,000 people in three months.

Image caption Niagara Falls, made by Warren Elsmore who worked in IT before becoming a full-time Lego builder
Image caption More than 70 famous sites have been lovingly recreated - including the Great Pyramid of Giza
Image caption The Grand Canyon is one of the natural landscapes made for the exhibition
Image caption The Hanging Gardens of Babylon was based on people's impressions of how the gardens might have looked, found online

