Lego wonders: World-famous sites rebuilt
- 21 January 2017
- From the section Nottingham
Famous landmarks from around the world have been built out of Lego for a new exhibition.
Stonehenge, the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls and the Great Barrier Reef are among 70 well-known sites made with the toy bricks.
Professional Lego builder Warren Elsmore is behind Brick Wonders, on show at Nottinghamshire's Harley Gallery for the next three months.
He said each of his creations took several months to complete.
Mr Elsmore sources some of the more obscure Lego pieces needed for his creations from online sellers.
His previous exhibition at the Harley Gallery featuring Lego versions of famous buildings was visited by more than 80,000 people in three months.