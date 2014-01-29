Image copyright Google Image caption One of the attacks happened along a footpath off Charnock Avenue, Wollaton

A boy aged 10 and three teenagers thought to be responsible for two stabbings in Nottingham are being sought by police.

The attacks on Sunday and Monday saw two people stabbed and robbed of their mobile phones in Wollaton.

Both victims were treated in hospital. Police said their injuries were "not life threatening".

Det Sgt Craig Luckett said it was of "paramount importance" to find the youths before anyone else was hurt.

The first stabbing happened at about 17.30 GMT on Sunday, when a 20-year-old man was surrounded by four youngsters in parkland near Radford Bridge Road.

The following day, another man, aged 23, was approached at about 18:45 as he walked along a footpath off Charnock Avenue.

Mr Luckett said officers "need to swiftly identify [the suspects] so no one else becomes a victim".