A 46-year-old pedestrian who died after being injured in a road collision in Nottingham has been identified by police.

Richard Snarr, of Walton Court, was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa on Carlton Hill, near the Earl of Chesterfield pub, late on Wednesday afternoon.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre but died just after 19:00 BST.

Nottinghamshire police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.