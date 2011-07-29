Nottingham road crash victim is identified
- 29 July 2011
A 46-year-old pedestrian who died after being injured in a road collision in Nottingham has been identified by police.
Richard Snarr, of Walton Court, was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa on Carlton Hill, near the Earl of Chesterfield pub, late on Wednesday afternoon.
He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre but died just after 19:00 BST.
Nottinghamshire police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.