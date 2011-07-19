A52 improvement works start in Nottingham

A £3.3m scheme to help reduce congestion on a stretch of the A52 in Nottingham has begun.

The work is being carried out on Derby Road between Bramcote Roundabout and Queen's Medical Centre.

Improvements include widening the carriageway at various locations, new traffic lights and the reduction of an existing bus lane.

The Highways Agency said the work is due to take about 16 weeks to complete.

Electronic sensors

There will be off-peak lane closures and on a number of occasions both carriageways will be closed overnight, said the agency.

Len Murray, from the agency, said: "We will be installing a system that uses electronic sensors to adjust the timing of the signals in response to changing traffic levels. This should reduce delays by more than 10%, making journey times more reliable.

"We also expect the traffic flow from the improved signalised roundabouts will result in fewer collisions along this section of road.

"We realise this work will have an impact on the 38,000 vehicles a day that use this section of the A52, which is why the work and lane closures will be limited to off-peak hours and overnight to minimise delays."