Alcohol control zone for Newark town centre

Police have been given powers to confiscate alcohol from people in a Nottinghamshire town centre.

A Designated Public Place Order (DPPO) has been set up in Newark town centre and Hawtonville.

Newark and Sherwood District Council has put the order in place to tackle anti-social behaviour after a request from the town council.

If someone refuses to hand over their alcohol they face a £50 on the spot fine, police said.

District councillor Ivor Walker, said: "People are not committing an offence if they are enjoying a quiet family picnic, for instance, with a glass of wine.

"An offence will be committed if someone is drinking within the area and is required by a police officer not to do so.

"This area has had significant problems with alcohol-related crime and disorder and it is felt this is the best way of reducing those problems without spoiling the fun of law abiding people."

Signs will be placed on lampposts informing people that they are in a DPPO area.