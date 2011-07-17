Australia murder victim was due to return to Nottingham

Image caption Sally Brooks had used online auction sites to sell some of her belongings

A former Nottingham woman murdered in Australia had been due to move back to the city within days, her family said.

Sally Brooks, originally from Stapleford, died in hospital after being assaulted at her Melbourne home.

The 48-year-old emigrated 16 years ago, but since getting divorced had sold her house and was ready to return to Nottingham with her three children.

Police said her death may be linked to her use of online auction sites, which she had been using to sell belongings.

Ms Brooks was found with head injuries at her home in Limassol Court, Donvale, about two weeks ago. She died on 11 July.

Police said she was discovered by a neighbour after failing to pick her children up from school.

Image caption The 48-year-old was found with head injuries at her home in Donvale

Her twin sister Alison has flown out to Australia, where she told a press conference Sally had been struggling to raise her children alone and wanted to be closer to her family.

"It is bitter sweet that every day Sally's children, my family and our many friends see Sally reflected in me," she said.

Police want to trace anyone who may have arranged to buy goods from Ms Brooks via online auction websites.

Inspector John Potter, homicide squad detective with Victoria Police, said: "We're hoping to find information from anyone that may have been involved in sales with Mrs Brooks that might be able to provide information about who's done this crime."