CCTV appeal to trace man over Nottingham stabbing

Image caption Police want to trace a black male who was wearing shorts

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace following a stabbing in Nottingham city centre.

A 19-year-old man suffered a wound to his leg during an altercation between two groups near Yates's Wine Bar in Long Row.

He was treated for his injury at the Queen's Medical Centre and later discharged.

Police want to identify a black male who was seen wearing shorts and a baseball cap.

He was with several men who had been on the street when the other group left the bar in the early hours of Friday.

After the incident, he and the others left in the direction of Angel Row, said police.

Anyone who knows or recognises the man, or any of the others involved, has been asked to contact the Nottinghamshire force.