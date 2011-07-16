Nottingham John Lewis child abduction accused in court

A woman will appear in court next week charged with abducting a child from a Nottingham shopping centre.

Marie Ann Kilbourne is accused of abducting the child from a pushchair in the John Lewis store in the Victoria Centre on 16 June.

The 38-year-old, from Arnold, was remanded in custody by Nottingham magistrates on Friday. She will next appear at the court on Wednesday.

The child was returned unharmed to its mother shortly after the incident.