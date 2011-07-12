Forest footballer cell death police given final warning

Image caption Reece Staples died from acute cocaine poisoning on his way to hospital

Five Nottinghamshire police officers have received final written warnings after a misconduct hearing over the death of a footballer.

Reece Staples, 19, collapsed in a cell at Oxclose Lane Police Station in June 2009 and died of cocaine poisoning.

Following an Independent Police Complaints Commission inquiry, it emerged a hearing in June resulted in the warnings for gross misconduct.

No criminal charges have been brought against the officers.

Mr Staples, 19, a former Nottingham Forest academy player, was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

He had swallowed wraps of cocaine and one of these burst while he was in custody. He died of acute cocaine poisoning.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) confirmed its investigation was completed last year and after consultation with Nottinghamshire Police and the CPS the hearing was held in June.

The IPCC said it would not be releasing details of the investigation until an inquest was held into Mr Staples' death at a future date.

Nottinghamshire Police has declined to comment on the case.