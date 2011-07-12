Nottinghamshire centres for young and homeless open

Image caption Sherwood Street in Mansfield includes a day centre with access to support workers

Two centres for young and homeless people in Nottinghamshire are being opened by the Duke of Gloucester.

The building projects in Mansfield and Ashfield have cost charity Framework, supported by the county council and district council, £4.5m.

Despite spending cuts Nottinghamshire County Council leader Kay Cutts said it was committed to funding the running of the two services.

The buildings have taken four years to develop and complete.

'Community benefit'

The Outram Street Centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield provides 17 beds for young people at risk of involvement in crime.

There is also a creative media training suite, recording studio and start-up units for new businesses "of benefit to the community as a whole", said Framework's chief executive Andrew Redfern.

The Sherwood Street Emergency Accommodation in Mansfield is the only shelter for rough sleepers in the area, with 15 self-contained flats.

It is hard living out on the streets, in the cold and the wet, trying to find shelter Daniel Wells

It includes a day centre with access to support workers, health professionals and drug treatment workers.

Framework's fundraising manager Chris Senior said: "Hopefully we can stabilise people's lives, help them to move on to longer term accommodation and independence in the community pretty quickly."

Daniel Wells said he spent seven months on the streets of Mansfield before arriving at the shelter, which has been operational since March.

"It is hard living out on the streets, in the cold and the wet, trying to find shelter and that," he said.

"When these took me in it's changed my life a hell of a lot."

Mr Redfern said he was delighted with the schemes' completion despite "the most challenging financial backdrop".

The charity's funding from Nottinghamshire County Council is to be cut by 45% over the next four years.