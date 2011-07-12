Firefighters remain at Bestwood scrap yard fire

Firefighters are still at the scene of a scrap yard blaze in Nottinghamshire, more than two days after it first broke out.

Crews were called to the Ponderosa scrap yard on Moor Lane in Bestwood at about 1700 BST on Sunday.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said about 1,000 tonnes of timber were being allowed to burn out safely.

The process could last until well into Wednesday it was confirmed.

Moor Lane will remain closed until the fire is out.

No-one has been injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.