Nottinghamshire pub park-and-ride to open

Image caption The Shepherds pub car park is now an official Nottinghamshire County Council park-and-ride site

A Nottinghamshire pub car park is to become a "pocket" park-and-ride site for commuters and shoppers.

The Shepherds pub in Stragglethorpe allows people park for free and then pay to take existing public transport into the city.

The county council said using existing car parks and buses cost about 10% of the price of purpose-built sites.

It would also reduce congestion and keep other local car parks free for local shoppers, it added.

Nottinghamshire County Council's transport and travel services manager Mark Hudson said: "A big park-and-ride scheme would cost us £5m to build which is on average £5,000 a space.

"These sites cost us initially £500 a space so it is very cheap for us and it is putting something back into the community."

The council pays for resurfacing and marking of the sites as well as installing lighting and CCTV. It also pays the landlord a rent of £1,000 a year. The pub site has 60 spaces.

Pub spokesman Paul Egan said: "Hopefully the people that use the park-and-ride will also use the business and generate extra profits."

Cotgrave Miners Welfare car park, with 30 spaces, was the country's first pocket park-and-ride and opened in December 2010.

About a quarter of its spaces are used every day.

"Like all ideas it takes a little time to take off," said Mr Hudson. "We're hoping for 50% use of both car parks by the middle of next year."