Nottingham's Goose Fair site to get £5m cash boost

Image caption The Forest Recreation Ground has played an important part in the city since 1845

The site of Nottingham's famous Goose Fair is to get a £5m makeover.

The restoration of the historic Forest Recreation Ground will be funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Big Lottery Fund and Nottingham City Council.

The grant will help restore the grounds, including a transformation of the Grade II listed lodge and pavilion building into new visitor facilities.

It is hoped that works will commence in early autumn 2011, a city council spokesperson said.

'Heart of Nottingham'

The Forest Recreation Ground has played an important part in the city since 1845.

The park design was influenced by prolific garden designer Sir Joseph Paxton.

Emma Sayer, head of Heritage Lottery Fund East Midlands, said: "From its creation, as a preserved part of Sherwood Forest, to its hosting of the Goose Fair, the Forest Recreation Ground is at the heart of Nottingham, and has played a key part in the history of the city.

"This project will ensure that this much loved park will be restored and conserved so that it can be enjoyed by many generations to come."