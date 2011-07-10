Nottingham gets £5m to help boost green travel

Nottingham City Council has been given almost £5m by the government to invest in low carbon transport.

It is hoping to encourage people to look at other ways of getting to work rather than driving.

The authority wants to improve public transport across the city as well as provide better walking and cycling paths.

Some of the money will be used to develop an electronic smartcard scheme for use on buses and trams.

Councillor Jane Urquhart, the city council's portfolio holder for planning and transportation, said: "Nottingham is widely regarded for its integrated public transport system and the way it links up buses, trains and trams with the city centre, local neighbourhoods, major employment sites and park and ride sites.

"Our aim now is to help businesses and citizens make low carbon travel their number one choice by making it easier to use greener transport."