Kenneth Alan Taylor gets Nottingham honorary degree

Image caption Kenneth Alan Taylor played Widow Twankey in Aladdin in 2003

Pantomime writer, director and retired dame Kenneth Alan Taylor has been given an honorary degree from the University of Nottingham.

Taylor is one of 15 figures from the world of business, the arts, academia and media receiving awards.

Broadcaster Matthew Bannister, author Jon McGregor and BBC radio and television presenter John Holmes will also be honoured.

The degrees will be handed out at ceremonies from Tuesday to 22 July.

'Slightly bewildered'

This year Kenneth Alan Taylor will write and direct his 28th pantomime at the Nottingham Playhouse.

He starred as the show's dame until 2009.

"I feel slightly bewildered. I don't know how many dames have been made honorary doctors of letters," he said.

The Nottingham Playhouse pantomime is recognised as one of the city's annual cultural highlights.

"I'm in a very privileged position, doing a job that I love and I've making a reasonable amount of money out of it. To be honoured for all that is great. It's amazing," he said.

Each year the university awards a small number of honorary degrees to individuals who have achieved outstanding success and distinction in their chosen fields.

Honorary degrees are also being accepted by playwright Stephen Lowe, Nottingham-based Experian's founder member Roger Aubrook, Rolls-Royce's chief executive officer John Rishton and Gregory Doran, chief associate director of the Royal Shakespeare Company.