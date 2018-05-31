Image copyright Family picture Image caption Louis-Ryan Menezes died from a stab wound to the chest

A fourth arrest has been made after a teenager was stabbed to death.

Louis-Ryan Menezes, 17, was attacked on Drayton Walk in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, on Friday.

A 17-year-old boy from Northampton was arrested on Wednesday. A 16-year-old boy, a 34-year-old woman from the town and a man, 37, from London, detained on Tuesday, are still being questioned.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of murder, the man and woman were arrested on suspicion of ‎assisting an offender.

Northamptonshire Police said those arrested on Tuesday night were not the same three people held and released without charge over the weekend.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Menezes, from nearby Rothwell, died from a stab wound to the chest.

Detectives have also renewed an appeal for anyone who was in the Eastern Avenue North or Newnham Road areas between 18:00 and 19:00 BST on Friday to contact them.