Image caption The collision was on Towcester Road, near to Rothersthorpe Road, in Northampton on 20 December

A fire engine driver who ran over a man just days before Christmas could not have avoided him, an inquest has heard.

Matthew McPherson, 51, died in hospital after he was struck on Towcester Road, Northampton, on 20 December.

As reported by the Chronicle and Echo, Northampton Coroner's Court heard Mr McPherson, who was deaf, "just stepped" out into the road despite the fire engine having its lights and sirens on.

A verdict of accidental death was recorded.

'Deepest sympathies'

Mr McPherson, was also known as Steffen Craig, was looking at his phone when he went onto the road, Thursday's inquest was told.

The driver swerved to avoid him, but senior coroner Anne Pember said: "There was nothing the driver could do to avoid this tragic accident."

Fire fighters immediately began CPR and Mr McPherson was taken to University Hospital Coventry, but died the next day.

Chief fire officer Darren Dovey said: "This collision was a tragic accident that will never be forgotten by those involved.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to Mr McPherson's family."