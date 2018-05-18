Image caption The accident happened on the A5 by Tedworth at about 09:35

Twenty people have been taken to hospital after a bus on a school trip was in a crash with a tipper lorry.

Eighteen Year 6 children and two staff from Chantry Primary Academy in Luton were injured in the collision at about 09:35 BST on the A5 southbound outside Dunstable, close to Tebworth.

The travel company, Three Star Coaches, said the full 77-seater bus was on a trip to Milton Keynes.

There are long delays in the area as the road has partially reopened.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust confirmed several people were taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital and Milton Keynes Hospital with "minor injuries".

A school spokesman said all of the children were "fine" and those taken to hospital for further checks had been discharged.

The remainder returned to the school to be collected by their parents.

Image caption The A5 was closed in both directions for several hours whilst emergency services dealt with the crash

Headteacher Corisande Bateman thanked the coach driver for taking appropriate action and that "everything that could be done to reassure the children and ensure their safety was done".