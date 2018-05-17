Image copyright Geograph / Ian Rob Image caption The victim sustained injuries to his wrist, ribs, neck and throat

A 12-year-old boy has been left with wounds likened to "car crash injuries" after a gang of 20 youths attacked him.

It happened at Daventry Country Park, a mile from the town, on 15 May at about 20:00 BST as the boy was walking "in the company of an adult", police say.

The victim had wrist, ribs, neck and throat injuries which caused swelling and breathing difficulties.

He was taken to Northampton General Hospital for treatment and officers are appealing for witnesses.

A neighbourhood alert online post from Northamptonshire Police said the attack, where the boy was punched to the ground and repeatedly kicked, was "filmed on a mobile phone".

It said the boy had swelling to an artery in his neck and "doctors have likened his injuries to car crash injuries requiring overnight admission".

Police say they "are aware of the names of some of the group" that are believed to have been involved in the attack.

They added that patrols "in the area of the country park and around the town will increase as inquiries continue".