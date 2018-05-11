A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a police officer was hit by a car.

The Northamptonshire Police officer suffered a broken wrist in the incident in Barnes Close, Kettering, on Sunday.

A car hit the officer's leg, causing him to fall on to the bonnet. He then hit his head on the floor.

Andrew Brady, 25, of Duck Street, Rushden, has also been charged with dangerous driving and possession of both cocaine and cannabis.

The officer was treated in hospital.