A teenager has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.

Derice Wright, 18, from Abington will be sentenced at a later date in connection with the death of Liam Hunt.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found not guilty of violent disorder.

Kane Allaban-Hamilton, 18, was previously found guilty of the murder of Mr Hunt in St George's Street, Northampton, on 14 February last year.

Three other defendants were found guilty of manslaughter, while 19-year-old James Dodd was cleared of all charges.

Mr Hunt suffered four stab wounds, including a fatal 7in wound to his neck, in what Northamptonshire Police called a "senseless attack".

A jury had failed to reach a verdict on Wright, who had been tried for murder, and the 17-year-old following a 12-week trial.

On Friday, prosecutor John Lloyd-Jones told Northampton Crown Court the Crown would not be seeking a retrial on the grounds of murder.

Wright then pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Mr Lloyd-Jones said the prosecution would not be seeking a retrial in the case of the boy as there was "insufficient evidence to afford a realistic prospect of a conviction".

Judge Rupert Mayo entered a not guilty verdict against him.

Last month, Allaban-Hamilton, of Pleydell Gardens, Delapre, Northampton, was found guilty of murdering Mr Hunt.

Aaron Joseph, 21, from Hylands Road, Walthamstow, east London; Lee Warren, 18, from Queen's Park, Northampton and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of manslaughter.

James Dodd, from Sentinel Road, West Hunsbury, Northampton, was cleared of all charges.

A date for sentencing all those found guilty has not yet been set.