Nearly 4,000 people turned out to watch celebrities including Alan Carr in a charity football match.

The comedian and his father, former Northampton Town manager Graham Carr, led one of the teams at the Cobblers' Sixfields ground on Sunday.

Alan missed two penalties and they were beaten 5-3 by a side led by Katie Price, Kerry Katona and Shayne Ward.

The match was to raise money for Wellingborough-based childhood cancer charity Niamh's Next Step.

It was set up by Sam and Chris Curry, whose five-year-old daughter died of neuroblastoma, a rare form of the disease.

Alan Carr is patron of charity Neuroblastoma UK.

Graham Carr played for the Cobblers during their only season in the top flight in 1965-66 and managed them when they won the Fourth Division title in 1986-87.

The teams in full:

Katie Price, Kerry Katona and Shayne Ward's team: Terry Alderton, Peter McDonagh, Paul Konchesky, Tony Discipline, Alex Beattie, Shayne Ward, Ben Foden, James Argent, Dan Osborne, Liam Gatsby, Tom Rosenthal, Kieran Hayler, James Hill, Matt Lapinskas, Antony Costa

Alan & Graham Carr's team: Gavin Ramjuan, Scott Robinson, Jamie Reed, Dom Lever, Jimmy Constable, Warren Phillips, Calum Best, Simon Webbe, Dean Gaffney, Jake Wood, MC Harvey, Kevin Cooper, Sam Bailey, Stevi Ritchie