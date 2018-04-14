Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alan Carr is patron of charity Neuroblastoma UK and hopes the match will raise awareness of the disease

Alan Carr is swapping stand-up for a Northampton Town dugout as he takes on his father, who is a club legend.

The comedian and other stars are taking part in a match at Sixfields on Sunday to raise money for a childhood cancer charity.

His side faces a team managed by his dad, Graham Carr, who won the old Fourth Division title with the club.

Alan said: "This is all new to me, but I might even end up as Northampton's new manager, you never know."

Graham Carr played for the Cobblers during their only season in the top flight 1965-66 and managed them when they won the Fourth Division title in 1986-87.

He is currently an associate director at the club, which is in the relegation zone of League One and looking for a new manager after Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was sacked earlier this month.

Image caption Alan and Graham Carr circa 1979 - "football was never really my thing" says Alan

Alan said: "Although football was never really my thing, I have a lot of memories of spending many an afternoon at the old County Ground, so even though the club have moved to Sixfields, attending this game will bring back memories of my childhood."

Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "Alan is very much a Northamptonian, having grown up in the area, and we are very excited that he has chosen Sixfields to make a public appearance back in the town."

Image copyright PA Image caption Manager of the Year Awards 1987 (from left) - Harry Redknapp, Bournemouth (Div Three); Arthur Cox, Derby County (Div Two); Graham Carr, Northampton Town (Div Four)

Other celebrities due to take part include Blue singers Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe, Calum Best and EastEnders star Dean Gaffney.

It is hoped the match will raise awareness of Neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer that mostly affects babies and young children.

Proceeds will go to Wellingborough-based charity, Niamh's Next Step, which raises money for research into the disease.

It was was set up by a couple whose five-year-old daughter died of cancer.

Alan Carr is patron of charity Neuroblastoma UK.