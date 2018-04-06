Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Callum Rose was sentenced to 10 months in prison after damaging up to 30 vehicles

A man has been jailed after crashing his work van into up to 30 parked cars while almost three-times over the drink-drive limit.

Callum Rose caused more than £22,000 of damage to vehicles in Kingsley, Northampton on 31 August last year.

Sentencing him, Judge Michael Fowler said Rose's behaviour was "dangerous and determined".

Richard Earl, of Northamptonshire Police, said the 23-year-old had left a "trail of carnage behind him".

Rose admitted dangerous driving, driving a vehicle without consent, causing injury to a person and damage to a number of vehicles and driving while under the influence of alcohol at a previous hearing at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Northampton Crown Court heard Rose, of Artisan Road, Abington had written-off several cars, including his work van. One person was injured.

Image caption Many of the damaged vehicles were towed away overnight

Image caption Rose was more than three times over the drink-drive limit

Richard Davies, prosecuting, said Rose admitted in a police interview he had been out drinking the night before.

Mr Davies said Rose had claimed he failed to report the crash because he was scared and had been suffering from depression.

Image caption Judge Michael Fowler told Rose his crimes were so serious he must serve a custodial sentence

Image caption Several cars were written off after Rose's work van "cannoned off vehicles one after another"

Roxanne Aisthorpe, for his defence, said Rose understood "how dangerous, reckless and stupid his behaviour was".

However, Judge Fowler said despite Rose's previous good character, his offending was so serious only a custodial sentence would be appropriate.

He said the vehicle had been seen "on three wheels with sparks coming from it".

"The general picture is awful - of a Ford Transit pick-up careering down the back roads of Northampton, just cannoning off vehicles one after another," he added.

Rose was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment and banned from driving for two years after his release.